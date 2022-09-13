For a study, researchers assessed that the arthritis ultrasound robot (ARTHUR) was a robotic ultrasound scanning system for the hands and wrists that used artificial intelligence to score the disease activity afterward. The aim was to compare an ultrasound examination by a rheumatologist with the patient’s perspective of being examined by ARTHUR. To report any safety concerns regarding the use of ARTHUR as well. About 25 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) underwent ultrasound examinations of their hands and wrists, first by a rheumatologist and then by ARTHUR. The rheumatologist and ARTHUR obtained patient-reported outcomes (pros) following the examination. Pros were gathered regarding pain, discomfort, and overall experience, as well as willingness to undergo another examination by ARTHUR in the event of future clinical follow-up. Every ARTHUR examination was scrutinized for security concerns. Rheumatologist and ARTHUR examinations did not result in different pain or discomfort levels (P=0.29 and P=0.20, respectively). About 92% (n=23) of respondents rated ARTHUR overall experience as very good or good; there was no difference when compared to the rheumatologist’s examination (P=0.50). All of the patients (n=25) were willing to have another ARTHUR examination, and 92% (n=23) agreed that ARTHUR should be a regular component of their clinical follow-up. No reported safety concerns exist. In comparison to an ultrasound examination performed by a rheumatologist, ARTHUR joint ultrasound examination was risk-free and well-received. Future approaches to managing RA patients may be considered fully automated systems for measured disease activity.

Source: advancesinrheumatology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42358-022-00263-2