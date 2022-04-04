The Respiratory Assessment and Allocation of Therapy (RAAT) tool was developed to help doctors identify Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and the need for positive-pressure ventilation (PPV) and prescribe respiratory therapy. For a study, the researchers sought to investigate the reliability and validity of the RAAT tool and whether allocating respiratory operations based on ratings prevented HAP and the requirement for PPV. A successive sampling strategy extracted electronic medical record data for non-intubated surgical ICU individuals graded with the RAAT tool from July 1, 2015, to January 31, 2016. Based on overall RAAT scores, sensitivity, specificity, and jackknife analysis were calculated. With RAAT total scores more than or equal to 10 and the necessity for PPV, a unit-weighted study and mean differences of sequential RAAT scores were evaluated. The sensitivity and specificity of the first and second RAAT scores of less than or equal to 5 (unlikely to receive PPV) and more than or equal to 10 (likely to receive PPV), respectively, were 0.833 and 0.783, and 0.761 and 0.804, respectively. For the first RAAT score, jackknifed sensitivity and specificity were 0.800–0.917 and 0.775–0.739, respectively, and for the second RAAT score, 0.667–0.889 and 0.815–0.79. The requirement for PPV was indicated by initial RAAT scores of more than or equal to 10 (P<.001) and was linked to increased in-hospital mortality (P<.001). The mean differences between consecutive RAAT scores demonstrated that PPV was not required for declining scores. Using adjustable parameters, the RAAT scoring tool indicated a connection with the requirement for PPV and appeared to provide a quantitative approach of detecting if assigned respiratory therapy was effective.

Source –rc.rcjournal.com/content/67/2/167