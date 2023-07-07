The following is a summary of “Video-telecare collaborative pain management during COVID-19: a single-arm feasibility study,” published in the June 2023 issue of Primary Care by Rogers, et al.

Chronic pain is a common condition seen in primary care, and providing guideline-based care for this population faces various challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced additional obstacles to pain management. A novel pain management program called Video-Telecare Collaborative Pain Management (VCPM) was developed to support primary care providers in addressing these challenges.

For a single-arm feasibility study, researchers sought to assess the feasibility and acceptability of VCPM and its components among U.S. veterans on long-term opioid therapy for chronic pain at a daily dose of 50 mg or higher of morphine equivalent daily dose (MEDD). VCPM incorporates evidence-based interventions, including the reassessment and tapering of opioids, transitioning to buprenorphine and monitoring, and promoting self-management of behavioral pain and opioid-use disorder.

Out of 133 patients contacted for VCPM, 44 completed an initial intake (33%), and 19 attended multiple VCPM appointments (14%). Patients expressed overall satisfaction with VCPM, virtual modalities, and provider interactions. Among patients who attended multiple appointments, the majority maintained a switch to buprenorphine or underwent opioid tapering (16 out of 19; 84%), and patients generally found the buprenorphine switch acceptable. Patients who completed an initial intake with VCPM showed a reduction in their morphine equivalent daily dose after three months (mean = 109 mg MEDD to 78 mg), with greater reductions observed in those who attended multiple appointments compared to those who had an intake appointment only (ΔMEDD = -58.1 vs. -8.40). Additionally, referrals were made for evidence-based non-pharmacologic interventions in 29 cases.

The pre-defined feasibility and acceptability targets for VCPM and its components were largely met, and preliminary data were promising. Strategies for improving enrollment and engagement were discussed, and future directions for the program were outlined.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02052-2