Although specific social determinants of health have been associated with disparities in surgical outcomes, there exists a gap in knowledge regarding the mechanisms of these associations. Gaining perspectives from multiple socioecological levels can help elucidate these mechanisms. Our study aims to identify social determinants of health that act as barriers or facilitators to surgical care among colorectal surgery stakeholders.

We recruited participants representing 5 socioecological levels: patients (individual); caregivers/surgeons (interpersonal); and leaders in hospitals (organizational), communities (community), and government (policy). Patients participated in focus groups, and the remaining participants underwent individual interviews. Semistructured interview guides were used to explore barriers and facilitators to surgical care at each socioecological level. Transcripts were analyzed by 3 coders in an inductive thematic approach with content analyses. The intercoder agreement was 93%.

Six patient focus groups (total n = 18) and 12 key stakeholder interviews were conducted. The mean age of patients was 54.7 years, 66% were Black, and 61% were female. The most common diseases were colorectal cancer (28%), inflammatory bowel disease (28%), and diverticulitis (22%). Key social determinants of health impacting surgical care emerged at each level: individual (clear communication, mental stress), interpersonal (provider communication and trust, COVID-related visitation restrictions), organizational (multiple forms of contact, quality educational materials, scheduling systems, discrimination), community (community and family support and transportation), and policy (charity care, patient advocacy organizations, insurance coverage).

Key social determinants of health-impacting care among colorectal surgery patients emerged at each socioecological level and may provide targets for interventions to reduce surgical disparities.

