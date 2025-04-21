A SpA+LukAB vaccine targeting Staphylococcus aureus evasion factors restricts infection in two minipig infection models.

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of bacterial infection-related deaths. Increasing antimicrobial resistance highlights the urgent need for effective preventative strategies. Antibody-mediated opsonophagocytosis, the key mechanism for protection against S. aureus, is disabled by critical virulence factors such as Staphylococcal protein A (SpA) and leukocidin AB (LukAB). In our study, we combined genetically detoxified vaccine candidates SpA* and LukAB RARPR-33 with a T1 adjuvant aiming to restore host antibody functionality. To evaluate these vaccine candidates, we developed both surgical site infection (SSI) and superficial wound infection (SWI) models in minipigs. Our results showed a significant reduction in bacterial load and systemic dissemination in the SSI model, while skin infection severity was markedly decreased after intradermal immunization in the SWI model. This study introduces a novel S. aureus vaccine strategy by targeting immune evasion factors SpA and LukAB, utilizing potent T1 adjuvants, and employing minipig challenge models.© 2025. The Author(s).

