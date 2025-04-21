A SpA+LukAB vaccine targeting Staphylococcus aureus evasion factors restricts infection in two minipig infection models.

Jan T Poolman,Victor J Torres,Dominique Missiakas,Suzanne P M Welten,Jeffrey Fernandez,Ashley L DuMont,Anna O'Keeffe,Sergey R Konstantinov,Brian Morrow,Peter Burghout,Jan Grijpstra,Miranda M C van Beers,Chakkumkal Anish,Michel Beurret,Jeroen Geurtsen,Pauline M L Rood,Oliver Koeberling,Miaomiao Shi,Germie P J M van den Dobbelsteen
Jan T Poolman
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Victor J Torres
Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.
Department of Host-Microbe Interactions, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.
Dominique Missiakas
Howard T. Ricketts Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, The University of Chicago, Lemont, IL, USA.
Suzanne P M Welten
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Jeffrey Fernandez
Bacterial Vaccines, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V. Welsh & McKean Rds, Spring House, PA, USA.
Ashley L DuMont
Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.
Department of Host-Microbe Interactions, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.
Anna O’Keeffe
Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.
Sergey R Konstantinov
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Brian Morrow
Bacterial Vaccines, Janssen Research and Development, Raritan, NJ, USA.
Peter Burghout
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Jan Grijpstra
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Miranda M C van Beers
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Chakkumkal Anish
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Michel Beurret
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Jeroen Geurtsen
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Pauline M L Rood
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Oliver Koeberling
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.
Miaomiao Shi
Howard T. Ricketts Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, The University of Chicago, Lemont, IL, USA.
Germie P J M van den Dobbelsteen
Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands. gvanden@its.jnj.com.
