A SpA+LukAB vaccine targeting Staphylococcus aureus evasion factors restricts infection in two minipig infection models.

Apr 21, 2025

  • Jan T Poolman

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Victor J Torres

    Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Host-Microbe Interactions, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Dominique Missiakas

    Howard T. Ricketts Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, The University of Chicago, Lemont, IL, USA.

    Suzanne P M Welten

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Jeffrey Fernandez

    Bacterial Vaccines, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V. Welsh & McKean Rds, Spring House, PA, USA.

    Ashley L DuMont

    Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Host-Microbe Interactions, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA.

    Anna O’Keeffe

    Department of Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Alexandria Center for Life Science, New York, NY, USA.

    Sergey R Konstantinov

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Brian Morrow

    Bacterial Vaccines, Janssen Research and Development, Raritan, NJ, USA.

    Peter Burghout

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Jan Grijpstra

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Miranda M C van Beers

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Chakkumkal Anish

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Michel Beurret

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Jeroen Geurtsen

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Pauline M L Rood

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Oliver Koeberling

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Miaomiao Shi

    Howard T. Ricketts Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, The University of Chicago, Lemont, IL, USA.

    Germie P J M van den Dobbelsteen

    Bacterial Vaccines Discovery and Early Development, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention B.V Archimedesweg 4-6, Leiden, The Netherlands. gvanden@its.jnj.com.

