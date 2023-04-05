The following is a summary of the “Molecular basis of normal and pathological puberty: from basic mechanisms to clinical implications,” published in the March 2023 issue of Diabetes and Endocrinology by Argente, et al.

Genetic determinants primarily determine the mechanisms and timing of puberty, but they are also subject to endogenous and environmental controls. Significant advances have been made in understanding the neuroendocrine networks regulating puberty. In addition, epidemiological evidence suggests that pubertal timing is changing in humans via mechanisms that are not yet understood; however, key aspects of the mechanisms responsible for the precise timing of puberty and its alterations have only recently begun to be deciphered.

Combining basic and clinical research provides a synopsis of recent findings about the physiology of puberty, highlighting the key functions of kisspeptins and other central transmitters, the underlying molecular and endocrine mechanisms, and the pathways involved in pubertal modulation by nutritional and metabolic cues. Furthermore, they have summarized both sexes’ molecular characteristics of early and late puberty, as revealed by clinical and genetic studies.

This Review provides a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of the clinical and translational understanding of the regulation of puberty and the pathogenesis of major pubertal alterations. They also draw attention to open questions that will likely direct future studies in this dynamic area of endocrinology.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213858722003394