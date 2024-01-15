A Systematic Review of Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Topical Treatments

The following is a summary of “Topical treatments for atopic dermatitis (eczema): Systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized trials,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Chu, et al.

Hypertension affects around 50% of adults, posing a significant risk for cardiovascular diseases and premature death. This study aimed to assess the quality of methods used for diagnosing hypertension in primary care. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the frequency of recognized methods for establishing a hypertension diagnosis. Specifically, for office blood pressure measurement (OBPM), they assessed whether three distinct measurements were taken and how accurately blood pressure levels were interpreted.

A retrospective cohort study analyzed electronic medical records of patients aged 40 to 70 with new-onset hypertension who visited their general practitioner in 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2020. A visual chart review of 500 randomly selected patients assessed the methods used for diagnosing hypertension. The completeness of blood pressure measurement methods (OBPM, home-based BP measurements [HBPM], OBP-30, and 24-hour ambulatory BP measurements [24 H-ABPM]) was considered based on three or more valid measurements. The study also examined how accurately blood pressure levels were interpreted.

OBPM was the most commonly used method for diagnosing new-onset hypertension. OBP-30, 24 H-ABPM, and HBPM varied across the study years. In cases of OBPM, 85.2% (2012), 87.9% (2016), 94.4% (2019), and 96.8% (2020) of patients had a diagnosis based on only one or two measurements. In instances of incomplete measurement and incorrect interpretation, medication was initiated in 64% (2012), 56% (2016), 60% (2019), and 73% (2020) of cases.

OBPM remained the predominant method for diagnosing hypertension in primary care. However, the diagnosis often needed more completeness or was misinterpreted using incorrect cut-off levels. While a slight improvement was observed between 2012 and 2016, no further progress was noted in 2019 or 2020. Inappropriately diagnosing hypertension may lead to undertreatment or unnecessarily prolonged treatment, highlighting the need for improvement in general practice settings.

