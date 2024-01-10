A Systematic Review on Dialysis Mode and Mortality

The following is a summary of “Mortality and mode of dialysis: meta-analysis and systematic review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Nephrology by Chander et al.

As the use of kidney replacement therapy (KRT) soars alongside the rise of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease, the debate over patient outcomes with different KRT modalities intensifies.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to unravel the comparative impact on mortality of peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) for patients with various kidney diseases.

They followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines in their investigation. PubMed (MEDLINE), Cochrane Library, and Embase databases underwent screening for randomized trials and observational studies comparing mortality rates among various KRT modalities in patients with acute or chronic kidney failure. Using a random-effects model, they calculated the RR and 95% CI for CRRT vs. HD, CRRT vs. PD, and HD vs. PD. Heterogeneity was evaluated through I2 statistics, and sensitivity was assessed using a leave-one-out analysis.

The results showed 15 eligible studies comparing mortality risk across different dialytic modalities. In CRRT vs. PD, the relative risk was non-significant [RR = 0.95, (95%CI 0.53, 1.73), P=0.92 from 4 studies], and in HD vs. CRRT, it was also non-significant [RR = 1.10, (95%CI 0.95, 1.27), P=0.21 from five studies]. Persisted in the leave-one-out sensitivity analysis. Although PD demonstrated a lower mortality risk than HD [RR = 0.78, (95%CI 0.62, 0.97), P=0.03], the significance was lost when excluding 4/5 included studies.

They concluded that PD may offer a survival edge over HD for CKD patients, but more research is needed to confirm due to study variations.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03435-4