A Systematic Review on Managing Persistent Pain in Primary Care Through Multidisciplinary Approach

The following is a summary of “Multidisciplinary management of persistent pain in primary care—A systematic review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pain by Huttunen et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring multidisciplinary programs for persistent pain in primary care.

They searched PubMed, Ovid MEDLINE, Scopus, CINAHL, and PsychINFO (October 2022). Additional research took place in June 2023. Two researchers independently performed screening, data extraction, and quality assessment. Inclusion criteria comprised adult patients (age >18 years), non-cancer pain persisting for over three months, multidisciplinary intervention (involving ≥3 healthcare professionals), intervention executed in a primary care setting, and reports published in English.

The results showed 1250 studies, and 17 were chosen for final analysis. Only studies providing empirical data were considered (cohort, case–control, randomized controlled trial, and observational). There was significant heterogeneity in the study settings and intervention characteristics. The primary care practices differed across various countries and cultures. Overall, the quality of the studies was relatively low, and the sample sizes were rather small.

Investigators concluded that despite a comprehensive search, few studies addressing multidisciplinary programs for persistent pain in primary care were identified, highlighting the need for further research with consistent designs and outcome measures.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejp.2240