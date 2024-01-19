A Systematic Review on Psychosocial Interventions for Depression in CKD Adults

The following is a summary of “Effect of psychosocial interventions for depression in adults with chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Nephrology by Yang et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to analyze the effectiveness of psychotherapy in mitigating depression among adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) through a systematic review and meta-analysis.

They searched MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane, covering studies published (October 31, 2023). Two researchers independently analyzed studies, collecting data. Summarized were randomized controlled trials (RCTs) assessing non-pharmacological interventions providing psychological, emotional, or social support for depressive symptoms in individuals with CKD. The scores from various assessment tools for depression and quality of life were combined.

The results showed 19 RCTs published (2004 to 2023). The weighted mean difference (WMD) for depression across all studies was -2.32 (95%CI = -3.83, -0.80, P=0.003). The WMD for Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) score was -3.27 (95%CI = -7.81, 1.27, P=0.158) with notable heterogeneity (I2 = 95.1%). Significant WMD was observed for the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) tool: WMD = -1.90, 95%CI = -2.91, -0.90, P<0.001. The WMD for overall quality of life across studies was 1.21 (95%CI = -0.51, 2.93, P=0.168). The WMD for Kidney Disease Quality of Life Short Form (KDQOL-SF) score was 4.55 (95%CI = 0.50, 8.60, P=0.028). The WMD for SF-36 score was 0.02 (95%CI = -10.33, 10.36, P=0.998). A significant difference in S-PRT scale outcomes was noted (WMD = 2.42, 95%CI = 1.07, 3.76, P<0.001).

They concluded that CKD patients who received psychosocial interventions likely saw reduced depression and potential quality of life improvements.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03447-0