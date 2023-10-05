A Systematic Study of Physical Therapy Rehabilitation in COVID-19 Patients Following Hospital Discharge

The following is a summary of “Physical therapy rehabilitation after hospital discharge in patients affected by COVID-19: a systematic review,” published in the August 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by A.M.C et al.

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in 2019 triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the need for rehabilitation approaches to improve functional healing and quality of life in affected individuals. In the retrospective, researchers aimed to analyze the primary outcomes of physical therapy interventions addressing functional changes in post-COVID-19 patients.



The systematic review employed an extensive approach, searching databases like Pubmed, Scielo, ScienceDirect, BVS, and PEDro, using MESH/DECs terms and keywords such as Rehabilitation, Covid-19, Physical Therapy Modalities, Post-acute Syndromes COVID-19, Physical Fitness, physiotherapy, post- acute syndrome COVID-19, and functional capacity. Boolean operators (AND and OR) were applied for a comprehensive search. The selected population included individuals of all genders and ages, evaluating physiotherapeutic interventions in COVID-19 patients. Literature reviews, case studies, conference abstracts, and editor letters were excluded. Using the PEDro scale, methodological quality was assessed.

The focus was on articles between 2019 and 2022. After removing duplicates (14 records), 364 records underwent title and abstract screening, leading to the exclusion of 298 articles. Only 47 potentially relevant records were left for full-text review. Ultimately, the review analyzed five randomized clinical trials.



The findings from the included trials collectively emphasize the significance of post-hospital discharge physical therapy rehabilitation for post-COVID-19 patients. Continuation of rehabilitation interventions was associated with positive outcomes, notably improved physical performance and enhanced activities of daily living functionality.



The study demonstrated that post-hospital discharge, ongoing physical therapy rehabilitation is crucial for enhancing physical performance and activities of daily living in post-COVID-19 patients.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-08313-w