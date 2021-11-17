Over the last 20 years, there has been substantial innovation in the field of interventional pulmonology, as well as the development of medical devices in this field. In the treatment of central airway blockage, there is a wide range of tracheobronchial stents available, each with its own insertion procedure. Airway stenting can be considered in severe or refractory tracheobronchial illness; however, problems such as mucous impaction, granulation tissue development, stent migration, and infection risk must be recognized before using these devices.

There are several manufacturers of airway stents on the market today; however, a brief technical overview of the most regularly utilized stents by interventional pulmonologists in the United States is lacking. In this examination, the study will look in-depth at the technical characteristics of the most often used stents and highlight distinct features that will be valuable to the operator.

