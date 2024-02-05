SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


A Thermosensitive Bi-Adjuvant Hydrogel Triggers Epitope Spreading to Promote the Anti-Tumor Efficacy of Frameshift Neoantigens.

Feb 05, 2024

Contributors: Yaohua Ke, Kai Xin, Yaping Tao, Lin Li, Aoxing Chen, Jingyi Shao, Junmeng Zhu, Dinghu Zhang, Lanqi Cen, Yanhong Chu, Lixia Yu, Baorui Liu, Qin Liu

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Yaohua Ke

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Kai Xin

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Yaping Tao

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Lin Li

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Aoxing Chen

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Jingyi Shao

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Junmeng Zhu

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Dinghu Zhang

    Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou Institute of Medicine (HIM), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Lanqi Cen

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Yanhong Chu

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Lixia Yu

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Baorui Liu

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Qin Liu

    The Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Nanjing University, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Department of Oncology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, 321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

