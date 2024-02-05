A Thermosensitive Bi-Adjuvant Hydrogel Triggers Epitope Spreading to Promote the Anti-Tumor Efficacy of Frameshift Neoantigens.

Tumor-specific frameshift mutations encoding peptides (FSPs) are highly immunogenic neoantigens for personalized cancer immunotherapy, while their clinical efficacy is limited by immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and self-tolerance. Here, a thermosensitive hydrogel (FSP-RZ-BPH) delivering dual adjuvants R848 (TLR7/8 agonist) + Zn (cGAS-STING agonist) is designed to promote the efficacy of FSPs on murine forestomach cancer (MFC). After peritumoral injection, FSP-RZ-BPH behaves as pH-responsive sustained drug release at sites near the tumor to effectively transform the immunosuppressive TME into an inflammatory type. FSP-RZ-BPH orchestrates innate and adaptive immunity to activate dendritic cells in tumor-draining lymph nodes and increase the number of FSPs-reactive effector memory T cells (T ) in tumor by 2.9 folds. More importantly, these T also exhibit memory responses to nonvaccinated neoantigens on MFC. This epitope spreading effect contributes to reduce self-tolerance to maintain long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. In MFC suppressive model, FSP-RZ-BPH achieves 84.8% tumor inhibition rate and prolongs the survival of tumor-bearing mice with 57.1% complete response rate. As a preventive tumor vaccine, FSP-RZ-BPH can also significantly delay tumor growth. Overall, the work identifies frameshift MFC neoantigens for the first time and demonstrates the thermosensitive bi-adjuvant hydrogel as an effective strategy to boost bystander anti-tumor responses of frameshift neoantigens.© 2024 The Authors. Advanced Science published by Wiley-VCH GmbH.

Author admin