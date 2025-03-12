A ‘TYK’ Above Placebo: ICP-488 in Plaque Psoriasis

Photo Credit: tumeyes

Once-daily ICP-488, a selective oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, significantly improved PASI scores in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis compared with placebo at week 12, with a safety profile similar to placebo.

The phase 2 trial was presented by Dr. Xiaoguang Zhang, Second Hospital of Hebei Medical University, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China.1 The study randomly assigned 129 participants aged 18 to 70 years in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive 6 mg ICP-488, 9 mg ICP-488, or placebo for 12 weeks, followed by a 28-day safety assessment. The primary end point was the percentage of participants who achieved at least a 75% improvement from baseline in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score (PASI75) at week 12.

At week 12, ICP-488 achieved significant PASI improvements; thus, the study met the primary end point. The 6-mg group showed a 78% reduction, and the 9-mg group achieved an 82.3% reduction, compared with 26.5% in the placebo group. PASI75 was reached by 77.3% of the 6-mg group and 78.6% of the 9-mg group versus 11.6% in the placebo group (P<0.0001). Additional response rates included PASI50 (88.6% and 92.9%), PASI90 (36.4% and 50%), and PASI100 (~11% in both doses), all significantly higher than placebo.

Moreover, static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) scores of 0 or 1 were achieved by 70.5% in the 6-mg group and 71.4% in the 9-mg group, compared with 9.3% in the placebo group, indicating nearly clear or completely clear skin.

The safety analysis revealed no serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), and most moderate TEAEs were unrelated to ICP-488. No participants discontinued due to treatment-related issues, and the overall safety profile was comparable with placebo.

“These findings highlight ICP-488 as a highly effective and very well-tolerated oral therapy for plaque psoriasis,” Dr. Zhang concluded. “A high proportion of patients achieved PASI75 in both doses, demonstrating outstanding efficacy.”

