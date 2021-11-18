Visual imagery is important in the media and has been shown to boost attention, retain information, improve understanding, and even influence adherence to clinical standards. Despite the societal controversy around vaccination, little attention has been paid to the research of vaccine media representations. As a result, the purpose of this study is to examine the visual content of vaccination coverage in newspapers and find certain important patterns that may be more likely to affect audience understanding. Vaccine coverage from the main Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo was obtained from 2012 to 2017. A content analysis of images was performed on 131 articles. According to the findings, pictures are widely utilized in print media, appearing in 56% of vaccine-related publications. Images were primarily found at the top of the page, and each image took up roughly 28 percent of the overall surface area. On average, each article featured one image, and photography accounted for 76% of visual resources, with the frames ‘human interest’ and ‘conflict’ being the most often used. The pictures’ subjects were mostly on the action of vaccination, vaccines in general, biological elements of the vaccine, and research.

The research provides descriptive information regarding the usage of visual content coverage of vaccines in print media. Researchers propose more study on the impact of visual contents in the context of vaccinations, as well as collaboration between public health professionals and designers to produce effective visual contents and messaging.

Reference:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1589289