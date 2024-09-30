SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A “Whole Child Approach”: Parent Experiences with Acute Care Hospitalizations for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Behavioral Health Needs.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Elizabeth A Klinepeter,Jaime D Choate,Tanya Nelson Hall,Karen DiValerio Gibbs

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Elizabeth A Klinepeter

    Department of Pediatrics, Division of Psychology, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, 6701 Fannin Street, Suite 1630, Houston, TX, 77030, USA. eaklinep@texaschildrens.org.

    Jaime D Choate

    Nursing Professional Development Department, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA.

    Tanya Nelson Hall

    Nursing Professional Development Department, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA.

    Karen DiValerio Gibbs

    Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement