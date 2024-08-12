SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


A worldwide study of white matter microstructural alterations in people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Aug 12, 2024

Experts: Conor Owens-Walton,Talia M Nir,Sarah Al-Bachari,Sonia Ambrogi,Tim J Anderson,Ítalo Karmann Aventurato,Fernando Cendes,Yao-Liang Chen,Valentina Ciullo,Phil Cook,John C Dalrymple-Alford,Michiel F Dirkx,Jason Druzgal,Hedley C A Emsley,Rachel Guimarães,Hamied A Haroon,Rick C Helmich,Michele T Hu,Martin E Johansson,Ho Bin Kim,Johannes C Klein,Max Laansma,Katherine E Lawrence,Christine Lochner,Clare Mackay,Corey T McMillan,Tracy R Melzer,Leila Nabulsi,Ben Newman,Peter Opriessnig,Laura M Parkes,Clelia Pellicano,Fabrizio Piras,Federica Piras,Lukas Pirpamer,Toni L Pitcher,Kathleen L Poston,Annerine Roos,Lucas Scárdua Silva,Reinhold Schmidt,Petra Schwingenschuh,Marian Shahid-Besanti,Gianfranco Spalletta,Dan J Stein,Sophia I Thomopoulos,Duygu Tosun,Chih-Chien Tsai,Odile A van den Heuvel,Eva van Heese,Daniela Vecchio,Julio E Villalón-Reina,Chris Vriend,Jiun-Jie Wang,Yih-Ru Wu,Clarissa Lin Yasuda,Paul M Thompson,Neda Jahanshad,Ysbrand van der Werf

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Conor Owens-Walton

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA. Conor.Owens-Walton@loni.usc.edu.

    Talia M Nir

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Sarah Al-Bachari

    Lancaster Medical School, Lancaster University, Lancaster, UK.

    Sonia Ambrogi

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Tim J Anderson

    Department of Medicine, University of Otago, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    New Zealand Brain Research Institute, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Neurology Department, Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand Waitaha Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Ítalo Karmann Aventurato

    Department of Neurology, University of Campinas-UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil.

    Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Campinas, Brazil.

    Fernando Cendes

    Department of Neurology, University of Campinas-UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil.

    Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Campinas, Brazil.

    Yao-Liang Chen

    Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Keelung, Taiwan, ROC.

    Department of Medical Imaging and Intervention, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou Medical Center, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Valentina Ciullo

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Phil Cook

    University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    John C Dalrymple-Alford

    New Zealand Brain Research Institute, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Te Kura Mahi ā- Hirikapo | School of Psychology, Speech and Hearing, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Michiel F Dirkx

    Department of Neurology and Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Jason Druzgal

    Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA.

    Hedley C A Emsley

    Lancaster Medical School, Lancaster University, Lancaster, UK.

    Department of Neurology, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Preston, UK.

    Rachel Guimarães

    Department of Neurology, University of Campinas-UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil.

    Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Campinas, Brazil.

    Hamied A Haroon

    Division of Psychology, Communication & Human Neuroscience, Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, The University of Manchester, Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, Manchester, UK.

    Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre, Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, Northern Care Alliance & University of Manchester, Manchester, UK.

    Rick C Helmich

    Department of Neurology and Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Centre for Cognitive Neuroimaging, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Michele T Hu

    Oxford Parkinson's Disease Centre, Nuffield, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Division of Clinical Neurology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

    Martin E Johansson

    Department of Neurology and Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Centre for Cognitive Neuroimaging, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Ho Bin Kim

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Johannes C Klein

    Oxford Parkinson's Disease Centre, Nuffield, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Division of Clinical Neurology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

    Max Laansma

    Amsterdam UMC, Dept. Anatomy and Neurosciences, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Amsterdam Neuroscience, Neurodegeneration, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Katherine E Lawrence

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Christine Lochner

    SA MRC Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders, Department of Psychiatry, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa.

    Clare Mackay

    Oxford Parkinson's Disease Centre, Nuffield, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Division of Clinical Neurology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

    Corey T McMillan

    University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Tracy R Melzer

    Department of Medicine, University of Otago, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    New Zealand Brain Research Institute, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Te Kura Mahi ā- Hirikapo | School of Psychology, Speech and Hearing, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Leila Nabulsi

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Ben Newman

    Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA.

    Peter Opriessnig

    Department of Neurology, Clinical Division of Neurogeriatrics, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria.

    Laura M Parkes

    Division of Psychology, Communication & Human Neuroscience, Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, The University of Manchester, Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, Manchester, UK.

    Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre, Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, Northern Care Alliance & University of Manchester, Manchester, UK.

    Clelia Pellicano

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Fabrizio Piras

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Federica Piras

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Lukas Pirpamer

    Department of Neurology, Clinical Division of Neurogeriatrics, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria.

    Toni L Pitcher

    Department of Medicine, University of Otago, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    New Zealand Brain Research Institute, Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Kathleen L Poston

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Annerine Roos

    SA MRC Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders, Department of Psychiatry and Neuroscience Institute, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.

    Lucas Scárdua Silva

    Department of Neurology, University of Campinas-UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil.

    Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Campinas, Brazil.

    Reinhold Schmidt

    Department of Neurology, Clinical Division of Neurogeriatrics, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria.

    Petra Schwingenschuh

    Department of Neurology, Clinical Division of Neurogeriatrics, Medical University Graz, Graz, Austria.

    Marian Shahid-Besanti

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Gianfranco Spalletta

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Dan J Stein

    SA MRC Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders, Department of Psychiatry and Neuroscience Institute, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.

    Sophia I Thomopoulos

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Duygu Tosun

    Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA.

    Chih-Chien Tsai

    Healthy Aging Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Department of Medical Imaging and Radiological Sciences, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Odile A van den Heuvel

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Amsterdam UMC, Dept. Anatomy and Neurosciences, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Amsterdam UMC, Department of Psychiatry, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Eva van Heese

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Amsterdam UMC, Dept. Anatomy and Neurosciences, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Daniela Vecchio

    Laboratory of Neuropsychiatry, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.

    Julio E Villalón-Reina

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Chris Vriend

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Amsterdam UMC, Department of Psychiatry, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Amsterdam Neuroscience, Brain Imaging program, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Jiun-Jie Wang

    Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Keelung, Taiwan, ROC.

    Healthy Aging Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Department of Medical Imaging and Radiological Sciences, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Department of Chemical Engineering, Ming-Chi University of Technology, New Taipei City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Yih-Ru Wu

    Department of Neurology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou Medical Center, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Department of Neurology, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, ROC.

    Clarissa Lin Yasuda

    Department of Neurology, University of Campinas-UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil.

    Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Campinas, Brazil.

    Paul M Thompson

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Neda Jahanshad

    Imaging Genetics Center, Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, CA, USA.

    Ysbrand van der Werf

    Department of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA.

    Amsterdam UMC, Dept. Anatomy and Neurosciences, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

