AAO 2024 Named Lectures

This year, AAO’s named lectures include:

Jackson Memorial Lecture

Lecturer: Jasmine H. Francis, MD

Lecture Title: Histiocytosis Advancements Parallel Ophthalmic Innovation

Barraquer Lecture

Lecturer: Dan Z. Reinstein, MD

Lecture Title: The Jose Ignacio Barraquer Factor: Combining Scientifically Driven Clinical Practice With Pioneering Innovation, Collaborative Excellence, and Educational Leadership in Refractive Surgery

American Glaucoma Society Subspecialty Day Lecture

Lecturer: Pradeep Y. Ramulu, MD

Lecture Title: The Unknowable Truths of Glaucoma: Dealing With Uncertainty in Clinical Practice

Leonard Apt Lecture

Lecturer: Rosario Gomez De Liano, MD

Lecture Title: The Transition to Topical Anesthesia in Strabismus Surgery

Parker Heath Lecture

Lecturer: Michael Suk, MD, JD, MPH, MBA

Lecture Title: Update on AMA 2047 and Health Care Delivery

Castroviejo Lecture

Lecturer: Michael W. Belin, MD

Lecture Title: Peer-Reviewed or Poorly Reviewed

C. Stephen and Frances Foster Lecture on Uveitis and Immunology

Lecturer: Jennifer E. Thorne, MD, PhD

Lecture Title: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) Associated Uveitis: Lessons Learned and Future Directions

Wendell L. Hughes Lecture

Lecturer: Robert A. Goldberg, MD

Lecture Title: How Many Walls in the Orbit? Rethinking the Four-wall Paradigm

William F. Hoyt Lecture

Lecturer: Randy H. Kardon, MD, PhD

Lecture Title: Ophthalmology in the Blink of an Eye!

