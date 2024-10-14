AAO 2024 Named Lectures

Photo Credit: Rawpixel
This year, AAO’s named lectures include:
Jackson Memorial Lecture
Lecturer: Jasmine H. Francis, MD
Lecture Title: Histiocytosis Advancements Parallel Ophthalmic Innovation
Barraquer Lecture
Lecturer: Dan Z. Reinstein, MD
Lecture Title: The Jose Ignacio Barraquer Factor: Combining Scientifically Driven Clinical Practice With Pioneering Innovation, Collaborative Excellence, and Educational Leadership in Refractive Surgery
American Glaucoma Society Subspecialty Day Lecture
Lecturer: Pradeep Y. Ramulu, MD
Lecture Title: The Unknowable Truths of Glaucoma: Dealing With Uncertainty in Clinical Practice
Leonard Apt Lecture
Lecturer: Rosario Gomez De Liano, MD
Lecture Title: The Transition to Topical Anesthesia in Strabismus Surgery
Parker Heath Lecture
Lecturer: Michael Suk, MD, JD, MPH, MBA
Lecture Title: Update on AMA 2047 and Health Care Delivery
Castroviejo Lecture
Lecturer: Michael W. Belin, MD
Lecture Title: Peer-Reviewed or Poorly Reviewed
C. Stephen and Frances Foster Lecture on Uveitis and Immunology
Lecturer: Jennifer E. Thorne, MD, PhD
Lecture Title: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) Associated Uveitis: Lessons Learned and Future Directions
Wendell L. Hughes Lecture
Lecturer: Robert A. Goldberg, MD
Lecture Title: How Many Walls in the Orbit? Rethinking the Four-wall Paradigm
William F. Hoyt Lecture
Lecturer: Randy H. Kardon, MD, PhD
Lecture Title: Ophthalmology in the Blink of an Eye!
For a full list of named lectures visit AAO’s site.