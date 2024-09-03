SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Abdominal Aortic Calcification Tied to Coronary Artery Calcium

Sep 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Cailes B, et al. Abdominal Aortic Calcification Predicts Coronary Artery Calcium Score in Liver Transplant Patients. Heart Lung and Circulation. 2024;33:S504-S505.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU