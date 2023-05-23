The following is a summary of “A novel assessment model for teaching robot-assisted living donor nephrectomy in abdominal transplant surgery fellowship,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Surgery by Davidson, et al.

With the increasing adoption of robot-assisted living donor nephrectomy in transplant centers, there was a need for an objective and safe assessment tool to promote operative independence among transplant fellows.

For a pilot study, researchers collected prospective data on fellow performance, focusing on technique, efficiency, and communication (the “overall RO-SCORE”), as well as on operative steps (the “operative steps RO-SCORE”). In addition, robotic user performance metrics were analyzed using the da Vinci Xi system, including fellow percent active control time (ACT) and handoff counts.

Between July 2020 and February 2021, 21 robot-assisted donor nephrectomies were performed. Regression analysis showed that fellow performance, as determined by both RO-SCOREs and robot % ACT, was significantly associated with both time and case number. The time-to-independence was modeled at 8.4-14.2 months, and the case number-to-independence was estimated at 15-22 cases. The robot user metrics provided valid objective measures alongside RO-SCOREs.

The pilot study suggested that the assessment tool developed can effectively promote operative competency in robot-assisted donor nephrectomy among transplant fellows.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00628-6/fulltext