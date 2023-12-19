Abnormal Bowel Dilatation in Pediatric SBS: Cutoffs and Characteristics for Informed Diagnosis

The following is a summary of “Cutoffs and Characteristics of Abnormal Bowel Dilatation in Pediatric Short Bowel Syndrome,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Nieminen, et al.

While excessive intestinal dilatation is linked to poorer outcomes in pediatric short bowel syndrome (SBS), the natural history and definition of pathological dilatation remain poorly understood. For a study, researchers sought to investigate fore-, mid-, and hind-gut dilatation in children with SBS, excluding those who had undergone autologous intestinal reconstructive (AIR) surgery, in comparison to controls.

Included were 59 SBS children without a history of AIR surgery and 140 age-matched controls without disclosed intestinal pathology. The maximum diameter of the duodenum, small bowel (SB), and colon was measured in each intestinal contrast series from 2002 to 2020, expressed as diameter ratio (DR) to L5 vertebrae height. The predictive ability of DR for weaning off parenteral nutrition (PN) was analyzed using Cox proportional hazards regression models with multiple cutoffs.

Duodenum (DDR), SB (SBDR), and colon (CDR) DR were 53%, 183%, and 23% higher in SBS patients compared to controls (P < 0.01 for all). Maximal DDR and SBDR correlated with current PN dependence and young age. DDR also correlated with SBDR (r = 0.586, P < 0.01). Patients with maximal DDR less than 1.5, the 99th percentile for controls, were 2.5 times more likely to wean off PN (P = 0.005), while SBDR and CDR did not predict PN duration.

In children with SBS who haven’t undergone AIR surgery, all remaining bowel segments, especially the SB, dilate above normal levels. PN dependence and young age were associated with duodenal and small intestinal dilatation, and duodenal dilatation is predictive of prolonged PN.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/12000/cutoffs_and_characteristics_of_abnormal_bowel.10.aspx