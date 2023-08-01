Abortion Restrictions’ Impact on Patient-Centered Care for Early Pregnancy Loss at US Ob/Gyn Residency Programs

The following is a summary of “Association between abortion restrictions and patient-centered care for early pregnancy loss at US obstetrics-gynecology residency programs,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Phillips et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the adherence of US-based obstetrics and gynecology residency training institutions to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommendations for managing early pregnancy loss, including the timing and types of interventions, and to examine the influence of institutional and state abortion restrictions on these practices.

A cross-sectional study was conducted from November 2021 to January 2022, involving all 296 US-based obstetrics and gynecology residency programs. A survey was emailed to each program, requesting a faculty member to complete it. The survey collected information on the location of diagnosis, use of imaging guidelines, treatment options available, and program and personal characteristics. Chi-square tests and logistic regressions were used to analyze the relationship between early pregnancy loss care availability, institutional indication-based abortion restrictions, and state legislative hostility to abortion care.

Out of the 149 programs that responded (50.3% response rate), 74 (49.7%) reported offering intervention for suspected early pregnancy loss only when strict imaging criteria were met, while 75 (50.3%) programs incorporated imaging guidelines along with other factors. Unadjusted analysis revealed that programs in states with hostile abortion policies were less likely to consider additional factors with imaging criteria (33% vs. 79%; P<.001), as were institutions with abortion restrictions (27% vs. 88%; P<.001).

Mifepristone and office-based suction aspiration were also lower in hostile states and institutions with restrictions. After controlling for program characteristics, institutional abortion restrictions were the only significant predictor of rigid reliance on imaging guidelines (odds ratio, 12.3; 95% CI, 3.2–47.9).

US-based obstetrics and gynecology residency programs in institutions with restricted abortion access were less likely to incorporate clinical evidence and patient priorities when determining intervention for early pregnancy loss, in contrast to recommendations by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Additionally, these programs offered limited early pregnancy loss treatment options. The proliferation of state abortion bans may hinder evidence-based education and patient-centered care for early pregnancy loss.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00223-5/fulltext