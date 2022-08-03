Phase 3 trials have not yet evaluated the effectiveness of abrocitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis based on past dupilumab response status. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the effectiveness and safety of abrocitinib in patients who have previously received dupilumab.

After dupilumab in the double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 JADE COMPARE study, patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis received abrocitinib 200 mg or 100 mg once daily in JADE EXTEND (phase 3 extension).

Prior dupilumab responders, i.e., 93.5% and 90.2% of patients, saw a ≥75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index after receiving 12 weeks of abrocitinib 200 mg and 100 mg, respectively. They also saw a ≥4-point improvement in 89.7% and 81.6% patients in the Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale after receiving 12 weeks of abrocitinib 200 mg and 100 mg, respectively. Abrocitinib 200 mg and 100 mg were effective for improving the Eczema Area and Severity Index by ≥75% in preceding dupilumab nonresponders in 80.0% and 67.7%, respectively. They also saw improvement in the Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale by ≥4 points in 77.3% and 37.8%, respectively. The most frequent side effects among patients on abrocitinib were nasopharyngitis, nausea, acne, and headache. Abrocitinib caused conjunctivitis less frequently than the previous drug, dupilumab.

Regardless of the previous dupilumab response status, the efficacy and safety profile of abrocitinib in JADE EXTEND supports its use as a therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

