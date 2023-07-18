Absence of Association Between Alpha-Gal Sensitization, Meat Intake, and GI Symptoms in a US Screening Population

The following is a summary of “Alpha-Gal Sensitization in a US Screening Population Is Not Associated With a Decreased Meat Intake or Gastrointestinal Symptoms,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by McGill, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the frequency of alpha-gal sensitization in a Southeastern US population and investigate the association between sensitization and dietary intake of mammalian products or gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.

A cross-sectional study was conducted among participants who underwent screening colonoscopy at a center between 2013 and 2015. Serum alpha-gal immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies were quantified in prospectively enrolled participants, and dietary intake and lower GI symptoms were assessed using standardized questionnaires. Participants with elevated alpha-gal IgE antibodies were compared to those without elevated antibodies.

Elevated alpha-gal IgE antibodies were observed in 31.4% of screening colonoscopy participants (127 out of 404). There was no significant difference in the prevalence of abdominal pain between alpha-gal sensitized participants and those without alpha-gal antibodies (33% vs 38%, adjusted odds ratio 0.9, 95% CI 0.7–1.3). Mammalian meat consumption did not vary based on alpha-gal sensitization status (average 1.43 servings/day in sensitized subjects vs 1.50 in alpha-gal IgE-negative subjects, P = 0.9). Among the sensitized participants with higher alpha-gal antibody levels ≥10 (n = 21), there was a higher representation in the lowest quartiles of mammalian meat consumption, but no association was found with GI symptoms overall. Participants with high alpha-gal antibody levels (>2 kU/L (n = 45) or ≥10 U/L (n = 21)) did not have a reduced mean daily intake of mammalian meat compared to seronegative individuals.

Elevated alpha-gal IgE antibodies were common in the studied population and were not associated with reduced mammalian meat intake, abdominal pain, or diarrhea. Seropositivity for alpha-gal sensitization did not predict symptomatic alpha-gal syndrome in this general screening population, suggesting that other host factors may contribute to the expression of the syndrome.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/07000/Alpha_Gal_Sensitization_in_a_US_Screening.28.aspx