Academic Community Collaboration Reduces Early Mortality in Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

The following is a summary of “Academic Community Partnership in Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and Early Mortality,” published in the February 2025 issue of JAMA Oncology by Jillella et al.

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) is a rare, aggressive illness with high early mortality. Achieving remission significantly improves outcomes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop strategies to reduce 1-month mortality in APL from 30% to below 15%.

They conducted a nonrandomized clinical trial using a treatment algorithm to prevent early death in patients with APL at 6 academic and 293 community centers (August 2017–July 2021). Seven APL experts provided 24/7 support, developed consensus treatment plans, and guided induction. All confirmed patients with APL were enrolled without exclusion. Data analysis was conducted in May 2023.

The results showed 201 patients from 43 centers were enrolled, including 62 at lead centers and 139 at 37 community centers. The median age was 53 years (18–91), with 72 (35.8%) aged 60 or older; 105 (52.2%) were male. High-risk APL was diagnosed in 52 (26.4%). The 1-month mortality rate was 3.0% (6 of 201; 95% CI, 1.1%–6.4%). Kaplan-Meier analysis showed 1-month OS at 97.0% (95% CI, 93.5%–98.6%) and 1-year OS at 94.5% (95% CI, 90.3%–96.9%).

Investigators used an algorithm with expert support, reducing early death in academic and community centers. Population-wide survival improved, highlighting the need for an accessible APL expert support system.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/2830628