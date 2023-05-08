To characterize academic productivity for underrepresented minorities (URMs) vs non-URMs and by gender in Urology.

A database was created from 145 Urology residency programs. URM status was determined by origin of name, photo, biography, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Doximity. A PubMed query was performed for publication output. URM status, gender, post-graduate year/years of practice, and Doximity residency rank were factors in multivariable analysis.

For residents, the median total publications was 2 [1,5] for URMs and 2 [1,5] for non-URMs (p=0.54). The median first/last author publications was 1 [0,2] for URMs and 1 [0,2] for non-URMs (p=0.79). The median total publications was 2 [0,4] for women and 2 [1,6] for men (p=0.003). The median first/last author publications was 1 [0,2] for women and 1 [0,2] for men (p=0.14). For faculty, the median total publications was 12 [3,32] for URMs and 19 [6,45] for non-URMs (p=0.0002). The median first/last author publications was 4.5 [1,12] for URMs and 7 [2,20] for non-URM faculty (p=0.0002). The median total publications was 11 [5,25] for women and 20 [6,49] for men (p<0.0001). The median first/last author publications was 4 [1,11] for women and 8 [2,22] for men (p<0.0001). On multivariable analysis, there was no difference in total publications and first/last author publications for URMs vs non-URMs. There remained a difference between genders for residents and faculty with total publications but not first/last author publications (p=0.002/p=0.10 residents, p=0.004/p=0.07 faculty).

Academic productivity was not different in URMs and non-URMs for both residents and faculty. Men residents and faculty had more total publications compared to women.

Copyright © 2023 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.