For a study, researchers sought to describe training and practice elements that affect graduates of urology residency and fellowship programs in terms of early career stability and satisfaction.

From 1992 through 2015, a single, sizable US training program’s residency and fellowship graduates were sent a computer-based survey. The questions covered specifics of the training program, post-training practice features, and a validated burnout evaluation.

About 77 (71.3%) of the 108 people that were questioned responded. After residency, 51 people (67.1%) still had their original position. While 52 (67.5%) urologists said the program did not explicitly help them obtain their first post-residency job, no respondent said they had trouble finding a position. In 40 (51.9%) respondents, the choice of post-residency employment was largely influenced by family proximity. About 29 (37.2%) individuals entered practices where at least one other urology training program staff was on the team, and 24 still held the position (82%).

The majority of urology graduates from a significant US training school continue in their first post-training positions, and getting work after training was not difficult for them. Graduates gave family closeness a lot of thought, but there were huge differences in how important first-position qualities were seen to be. The practice already employed a graduate from the same training program, where 37.7% of the cohort’s initial jobs were held, and more than 80% of them were retained. Future graduates and training programs may be able to better customize their mentoring curriculum and alumni networks to trainee goals by reviewing a wider range of programs.

