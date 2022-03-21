The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) method guide for technology appraisals (TAs) encourages medicine manufacturers to use the EuroQol 5 Dimensions (EQ-5D) in relevant clinical trials to obtain utility values; however, the EQ-5D may have low sensitivity when compared to disease-specific measures. This study investigated whether the NICE TA committee’s acceptance of manufacturer-proposed utility values is dependent on the manufacturers’ sources of the utility values.

Using publicly available data for 2011-2020, we identified 136 single TAs of cancer medicines, the health-related quality-of-life-measures used in relevant clinical trials, manufacturers’ sources of utility values, and the NICE TA committee’s acceptance of these values. Fisher’s exact tests were performed to compare the acceptability of different value sources and reasons for non-acceptance.

The number of appraisals for which the EQ-5D in the relevant clinical trials was the source of the manufacturer-proposed utility values increased continuously over time. The TA committee’s acceptance of values was not dependent on the information source. In cases where a submission for which the information source was the EQ-5D was rejected, the reason was generally related to inappropriate values for the UK population or inappropriate data adjustment, not data reliability.

Our results demonstrated that according with the NICE’s method guide regarding utility values does not guarantee acceptance by the TA committee. Manufacturers must consider in advance possible differences between their clinical trials and clinical practice in the UK and refine plans for EQ-5D measurement in order to obtain convincing evidence.

