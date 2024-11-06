Access to Preventive Care Impaired by Social Factors

Photo Credit: LuckyTD

Social risk factors are associated with decreased odds of receiving preventive services, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Tamara Schroeder, MD, and colleagues examined the independent associations of social risk factor domains with preventive care services (routine mammography, Pap test, colonoscopy, influenza vaccine, and pneumococcal vaccine). The analysis included data from 82,432 people identified from the National Health Interview Survey (2016-2018). All outcomes were associated with an educational deficit (mammography OR, 0.73; Pap test OR, 0.78; influenza vaccine OR, 0.71; pneumococcal vaccine OR, 0.68; colonoscopy OR, 0.82) and a lack of access to care (mammography OR, 0.32; Pap test OR, 0.49; influenza vaccine OR, 0.44; pneumococcal vaccine OR, 0.30; colonoscopy OR, 0.35). In an adjusted analysis, every unit increase in social risk count was significantly associated with decreased odds of receiving a mammography (OR, 0.74), Pap test (OR, 0.84), influenza vaccine (OR, 0.81), pneumococcal vaccine (OR, 0.80), or colonoscopy (OR, 0.88).