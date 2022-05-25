The CMSC Annual Meeting provides a variety of credit offerings for attendees. Physician attendees can earn up to 18.0 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM over the course of the meeting.

Physician Assistants can earn up to 18.0 AAPA Category 1 CME credits, authorized by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) for activities planned in accordance with AAPA CME Criteria. PAs should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation.

In support of improving patient care, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.