Acetabular Dysplasia and Hip Osteoarthritis Risk: Long-Term Follow-up in CHECK Study

The following is a summary of “Acetabular dysplasia and the risk of developing hip osteoarthritis at 2,5,8, and 10 years follow-up in a prospective nationwide cohort study (CHECK),” published in the June 2023 issue of the Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism by Riedstra et al.

This study aims to determine the association between acetabular dysplasia (AD) and the risk of incident and end-stage radiographic hip osteoarthritis (RHOA) over 2, 5, 8, and 10 years. Between 45 and 65-year-old, Cohort Hip and Cohort Knee (CHECK) participants (n = 1,002) were studied. Anteroposterior pelvic radiographs were obtained at baseline, 2,5,8, and 10 years of follow-up.

At baseline, false profile radiographs were obtained. AD was defined as a lateral center edge angle, an anterior center edge angle, or both that were less than <25 degrees at baseline. At each follow-up point, the risk of developing RHOA was assessed. Kellgren & Lawrence (KL) grade 2 or total hip replacement (THR) defined incident RHOA, while KL grade 3 or THR defined end-stage RHOA. Associations were expressed as odds ratios (OR) using logistic regression with generalized estimating equations. AD was associated with the occurrence of incident RHOA at 2 years (OR 2.46, 95% CI 1.00–6.04), 5 years (OR 2.28, 95% CI 1.20–4.31), and 8 years (OR 1.86, 95% CI 1.20–2.88) of follow-up.

AD was only associated with end-stage RHOA after a 5-year follow-up (OR 3.75, 95% CI 1.01–13.05). At the 10-year follow-up, no statistically significant associations were observed between AD and RHOA. AD at baseline is associated with an increased risk of developing RHOA between 2 and 5 years in individuals aged 45 to 65. However, this association appears to diminish after eight years and vanish after ten.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049017223000343