The following is a summary of “Systemic Activation of the Kynurenine Pathway in Graves Disease With and Without Ophthalmopathy,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Ueland, et al.

Graves disease (GD) is a common autoimmune disorder characterized by an immune response involving multiple inflammatory proteins. Recent studies have shed light on the involvement of the kynurenine pathway, which is activated during interferon-γ (IFN-γ)-mediated inflammation and T-helper type 1 (Th1) cellular immunity, in GD patients, including those with thyroid eye disease (TED). For a study, researchers sought to investigate and characterize the activation of the kynurenine pathway in GD patients with and without TED.

Serum samples from 100 GD patients (36 with TED) and 100 matched healthy controls were analyzed using mass spectrometry to assess 34 biomarkers. These biomarkers included metabolites and indices from the kynurenine pathway, microbiota-derived metabolites, B-vitamers, and serum proteins reflecting inflammation and kidney function.

Compared to healthy controls, GD patients exhibited significantly elevated levels of 7 biomarkers (omega squared [ω2] > 0.06; P < .01). Notably, the 6 biomarkers with the strongest effect size were all components of the kynurenine pathway. Factor analysis revealed that biomarkers associated with cellular immunity and Th1 responses (e.g., 3-hydroxykynurenine, kynurenine, and quinolinic acid) were strongly linked to GD. Additionally, a factor reflecting acute phase response (including C-reactive protein and serum amyloid A) exhibited a weaker association with GD according to factor analysis. No significant differences in biomarker levels were observed between GD patients with and without TED.

The study findings supported the activation of IFN-γ inflammation and Th1 cellular immunity in GD, along with the involvement of acute-phase reactants. Interestingly, the absence of differences in systemic activation of the kynurenine pathway between GD patients with and without TED suggests that the local Th1 immune response in the orbit may not be reflected systemically.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/6/1290/6972459