Activity Linked With Lower Stroke Risk in Cancer Survivors

Physical activity is linked with a decreased risk for ischemic stroke in cancer survivors, according to findings published online ahead of print in Cancer. The study looked at physical activity changes in 269,943 cancer survivors, mean age 56.3, from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. After cancer diagnosis, 62% remained inactive and 10.1% remained active, while 16.6% became active and 11.4% became inactive. Remaining active over an average 4.1-year follow-up was associated with a 15% lower risk for ischemic stroke compared with remaining inactive, the study found. Meanwhile, becoming active after cancer diagnosis was linked with a 16% lower ischemic stroke risk, and becoming inactive with a 11% lower risk, than remaining inactive. “The potential benefits of physical activity are not limited to people who were physically active before cancer diagnosis,” the researchers wrote, “thus preventive strategies against ischemic stroke should emphasize physical activity throughout the cancer journey.”

Author Teresa Sellinger