The incidence of anorectal diseases has been increasing year by year, and the acupuncture treatment for postoperative pain of anorectal diseases has the excellent therapeutic effect. Currently, there are no relevant articles for systematic review.

We will search the randomized controlled trials related to acupuncture therapy and postoperative anorectal diseases from inception to January 2020. The following database is our focus area: PubMed, EMBASE, Springer, EBSCO, Web of Science, Cochrane, Controlled Trials Register (CENTRAL), the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), Wan-Fang Database and Chinese Scientific Journal Database (VIP database). The primary outcome is the pain of visual analogue scale (VAS). The secondary outcomes are the Symptom Checklist, Wong-Baker Faces Pain Rating (WB) Scale, verbalrating scale (VRS), and 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36) scale. We will use Review Manager Software (RevMan) V.5.2 for data analysis and quantitative data synthesis. The Cochrane collaborative tool will be used to assess the risk of bias in the included studies.

Given the available evidence, this study will provide high level results for acupuncture therapy in treating postoperative pain of anorectal diseases.

The conclusions of this study will provide evidence for whether acupuncture is effective in treating postoperative pain of anorectal diseases.

CRD42020150015.

