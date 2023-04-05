The following is a summary of “Challenges in the Clinical Recognition of Acute Flaccid Myelitis and its Implications,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Hayes, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the challenges of diagnosing acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), evaluate clinical features associated with under-recognition, and determine treatment paradigms.

A retrospective multicenter study was conducted involving pediatric patients (≤18 years) diagnosed with AFM from 2014 to 2018, using the case definition of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

AFM was not included in the initial differential diagnosis (n = 108; 61.7%), or the patient was not referred for acute care (n = 90; 51.4%) in 72% of the cases (126 of 175), and this did not get better over time. Although there were numerous similarities between those who were first diagnosed with AFM and those who were not, there were also notable differences in the 2 groups’ prior illnesses, constipation, and reflexes. Patients who had an initial diagnosis other than an AFM needed ventilatory support more frequently (26.2% vs. 12.2%; OR, 0.4; 95% CI, 0.2-1.0; P =.05). In particular, intravenous immunoglobulin (5 days vs. 2 days; 95% CI, −4 to −2; P < .001) was administered to these patients later (3 days vs. 2 days after neurologic symptom onset; 95% CI, −2 to 0; P = .05).

AFM under-recognition was a cause for concern due to the risk of respiratory decompensation and the need for intensive care monitoring. In addition, delayed treatment due to initial non-AFM diagnoses may have a clinical impact, especially considering new treatment options.

Reference: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00813-7/fulltext