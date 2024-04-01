SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Acute management of cerebral venous thrombosis: Indications, technique, and outcome of endovascular treatment in two high-volume centers.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: João André Sousa,Maider Iza Achutegui,Jesus Juega-Mariño,Manuel Requena,Sara Bernardo-Castro,Marc Rodrigo-Gisbert,Federica Rizzo,Marta Olivé,Álvaro Garcia-Tornel,Ana Carolina Chaves,Noelia Rodriguez-Villatoro,Marian Muchada,Jorge Pagola,David Rodriguez-Luna,Marta Rubiera,Ana Inês Martins,Fernando Silva,Ricardo Veiga,Cesar Nunes,Egídio Machado,Francesco Diana,Marta de Dios,David Hernández,Marc Ribo,Carlos Molina,João Sargento-Freitas,Alejandro Tomasello

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • João André Sousa

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Maider Iza Achutegui

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Jesus Juega-Mariño

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Manuel Requena

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Sara Bernardo-Castro

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marc Rodrigo-Gisbert

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Federica Rizzo

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marta Olivé

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Álvaro Garcia-Tornel

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Ana Carolina Chaves

    Department of Neuroradiology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Noelia Rodriguez-Villatoro

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marian Muchada

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Jorge Pagola

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    David Rodriguez-Luna

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marta Rubiera

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Ana Inês Martins

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Fernando Silva

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Ricardo Veiga

    Department of Neuroradiology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Cesar Nunes

    Department of Neuroradiology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Egídio Machado

    Department of Neuroradiology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Francesco Diana

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marta de Dios

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    David Hernández

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Marc Ribo

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    Carlos Molina

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

    João Sargento-Freitas

    Stroke Unit, Department of Neurology, Centro Hospitalar e Universitario de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal.

    Alejandro Tomasello

    Department of Interventional Neuroradiology, Hospital Universitari Vall dHebron, Barcelona, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement