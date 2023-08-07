Addressing Disparities in High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Prevalence and Management

The following is a summary of “Disparities in the prevalence and management of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” published in the May 2023 issue of the Urologic Oncology by Estevez et al.

Evaluation of the associations between socioeconomic factors and the management of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In the NCDB, researchers identified 18- to 89-year-old patients with Ta, T1, or Tis NMIBC. They used multivariable logistic regression to examine the associations between patient and socioeconomic characteristics and the guidelines-based management of high-risk NMIBC.

In the study cohort of 163,949 patients, 64% had Ta disease, 31% had T1, and 4% had Tis disease. Male (OR 1.24, 95% CI 1.21–1.27), uninsured (OR 1.10, 95% CI 1.01–1.19 vs private), non-White (OR 1.34, 95% CI 1.28–1.41 for Black; OR 1.10; 95% CI 1.03–1.18 for Other vs. White), and patients from lower education level areas were more likely to be diagnosed with high-risk disease. Patients with high-risk NMIBC who were older, non-White, Hispanic, uninsured, or Medicaid-insured were less likely to receive the guideline-recommended intravenous BCG. In contrast, those living in rural areas with higher education were more likely to receive BCG.

Age (OR 1.06; 95% CI 1.04–1.07) and VA/Military insurance (OR 2.73; 95% CI 1.07, 6.98 vs private) were associated with non-guidelines-based radiotherapy use for HGT1 disease. Significant disparities exist in the prevalence and treatment of NMIBC at high risk. These findings highlight crucial targets for future strategies to reduce these healthcare disparities and provide bladder cancer patients with more equitable care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143922004446