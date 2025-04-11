Addressing Gaps in Hepatitis C Treatment for Vulnerable Populations

Photo Credit: Libre de droit

The following is a summary of “Implementation of Site-Specific Hepatitis C Virus Treatment Workflows for Vulnerable, High-Risk Populations: A Prospective Single-Arm Trial,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Desai et al.

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment is effective with pan-genotypic antivirals using a simplified algorithm. However, access remains limited for vulnerable populations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess site-specific HCV treatment workflows for vulnerable populations in Austin, Texas.

They enrolled patients with chronic hepatitis C at a study site in a prospective, single-arm trial. Proportions for treatment prescription, initiation, completion, cure assessment, and cure achievement were assessed, along with implementation using the reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation, and maintenance (RE-AIM) framework.

The results showed 89% had experienced homelessness and 94% had used drugs. An estimated 66% (95% CrI, 42%-84%) were prescribed treatment, 49% (95% CrI, 26%-70%) initiated treatment, 38% (95% CrI, 20%-58%) completed treatment, 14% (95% CrI, 4%-44%) were assessed for cure, and 10% (95% CrI, 2%-35%) achieved cure.

Investigators identified gaps from enrollment to prescription and from treatment completion to cure assessment. They found existing workflows insufficient and suggested outreach, navigation, test-and-treat, and removing financial barriers.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319251330622