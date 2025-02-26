SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Addressing Obesity & Back Pain

Feb 26, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Haggerty T, Pilkerton CS, Dekeseredy P, Cowher A, Sedney CL. The acceptability of combined management of comorbid obesity and back pain in a rural population: a mediation analysis. Pain Manag. Published online February 3, 2025. doi:10.1080/17581869.2025.2460961

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement