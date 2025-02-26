Addressing Obesity & Back Pain

Photo Credit: Charnsitr

A combined clinic treatment plan may benefit patients with obesity and back pain, according to findings published in Pain Management. Treah Haggerty, MD, and colleagues surveyed 1,290 rural adults with obesity (BMI greater than 30 kg/mm2) and back pain to assess patient interest in a combined specialty clinic for both conditions. Respondents reported moderate levels of stigma related to chronic pain (9.4 ±6.6, as measured by the 32-point Stigma Scale for Chronic Illness) and obesity (3.5 ±1.1, as measured by the 6-point Weight Bias Internalization Scale). A majority (69.2%) expressed interest in a joint clinic, and 70.8% (±21.7) believed their back pain and weight were related. Statistical analysis explored the role of weight and pain stigma in mediating beliefs about weight and back pain on interest in a combined clinic. The study found moderate levels of experienced stigma and a moderate belief in the relationship between back pain and weight.