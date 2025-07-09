Addressing Patients’ Ongoing COPD Symptom Burden & Care Gaps

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Agung Putu Surya Purna Kristyawan

A recent national study revealed ongoing symptom burden and communication gaps in COPD care, and provided physicians with actionable improvement strategies.

Results of a Phreesia PatientInsight survey of 1,615 US adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation highlighted ongoing symptom burden, knowledge deficits, and communication shortfalls, suggesting a need for clinicians to recalibrate routine follow-up, patient education, and device training.

“Patients reported that they continue to endure a great impact of symptoms that disrupt their daily and professional lives and negatively affect their emotional health,” wrote lead study author David M. Mannino III, MD, of the University of Kentucky, and colleagues, noting that symptoms persist even among those on maintenance therapy.

The authors analyzed responses collected in January 2025 from individuals with COPD checking in for medical appointments. The survey, comprising 28 questions, was designed to assess patients’ experiences, treatment histories, and communication with healthcare practitioners (HCPs).

Persistent Symptom Burden

According to findings, more than two in five respondents said COPD symptoms troubled them on more than 24 days each month, and one quarter reported experiencing symptoms daily. Dyspnea was rated the most disruptive symptom (33%), followed by fatigue (19%), cough (16%), and phlegm (13%). Notably, 64% described a moderate-to-great impact of COPD on daily life and 50% on emotional health, with younger patients (45-64 years) reporting greater psychosocial effects than those 65 or older (63% vs 43%).

Knowledge & Dialogue Deficits

The authors reported that only 45% of participants discussed their disease “in great detail” with their clinician, while 22% said their clinician provided “little or no detail”, and 35% of respondents admitted having limited or no understanding of their disease. Knowledge gaps were more frequent among Black patients (46%) and those aged 45-64 years (41 %).

“There remains a need for open dialogue between patients with COPD and their HCPs, including disease education and device or technique instruction and observation,” the authors advised.

Maintenance Medications Underused Despite Receptiveness

One in five patients was not on any maintenance therapy, according to the authors, who cited the most common reasons as perceived lack of disease severity (27%) or absent clinician recommendation (27%). Yet, patient receptiveness to such therapy was high: 71% of maintenance-naïve patients reported that they would try a controller, and 77% of those with experience in maintenance therapy indicated that they were open to trying a different medication.

“The finding that an HCP recommendation is the leading factor influencing patients’ decision to try a new maintenance medication—even outweighing the frequency of COPD exacerbations or worsening disease severity—is promising and illustrates the power of HCP influence,” the researchers noted.

Adherence & Device Use Pose Challenges

The authors found that among patients using COPD medications, 35% had missed at least one dose in the recent months, most commonly due to forgetfulness (61%) or financial constraints (16%). Although self-reported confidence in inhaler use was high, 28% acknowledged difficulty generating adequate inspiratory flow.

“A limitation of the self-reported inhaler technique is that the patient may not realize that their technique is incorrect,” the research team cautioned, referencing literature showing widespread patient overestimation of inhaler proficiency.

Patients who expressed high confidence in medication delivery were more likely to be using nebulizers (84%), often guided by physician advice.

Implications for Clinical Practice

The survey findings point to several actionable strategies for improving patient care:

Reassess comprehension regularly. Simple teach-back methods can expose misunderstandings, especially in younger and Black populations where gaps were greatest.

Initiate or optimize maintenance therapy proactively. The study highlights that clinicians’ recommendations have a significant impact on patient acceptance.

Observe inhaler technique at every visit. Hands-on coaching and spacer or breath-actuated devices may mitigate suboptimal inspiratory flow.

Address adherence barriers. Reminder systems and cost-focused conversations are low-effort interventions with high potential yield.

“It is crucial to equip patients with helpful resources to overcome barriers in their treatment journeys,” the authors concluded, stressing that aligning therapeutic goals, bolstering patient education, and standardizing device instruction remain critical needs if clinicians hope to narrow the persistent gap between COPD guideline recommendations and real-world outcomes.