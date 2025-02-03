Addressing Work Impairment in SLE

Photo Credit: Chainarong Prasertthai

The authors of a study published in Lupus Science & Medicine recommended monitoring patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and providing tailored management to improve activity and work impairment in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The prospective, cross-sectional study analyzed QOL, activity impairment, and work productivity among outpatients with SLE in a lupus low disease activity state (LLDAS). The researchers enrolled 205 patients, 93.2% female, with a mean age of 52.5 (SD, 14.7) years and a mean disease duration of 167.2 (SD, 125.2) months. Among them, 164 patients were in LLDAS. PRO questionnaires, including LupusPRO, Work Productivity and Activity Impairment-Lupus, EQ-5D-5L, and Health Assessment Questionnaire-Disability Index, were used. Mean overall work productivity impairment was 22.8%, and mean activity impairment was 30.0% in the LLDAS group. In multivariate regression analyses, overall work productivity impairment correlated with LupusPRO domains Desires-Goals, Body Image, and Pain Vitality, while activity impairment correlated with Pain Vitality, Physical Health, and Lupus Symptoms.