mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines had been shown in studies to be extremely effective in dialysis patients. Because individual vaccinations were less accessible or acceptable to patients, it was critical to assess their comparative efficacy in comparison to other vaccines, such as those based on viral technology. In the retrospective investigation, researchers evaluated the clinical efficacy of the adenovirus vector-based Ad26.COV2.S (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson) to the mRNA-based BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) in a current dialysis cohort. Patients who got their first BNT162b2 dose were matched 1:1 to Ad26.COV2.S recipients are based on the date of their first vaccination receipt, their US state of residency, the location of their dialysis care (in-center versus home), their history of COVID-19, and their propensity score. The primary result was a comparison of COVID-19 diagnosis beginning in the seventh week after immunization. Blood samples were taken 28 days after vaccination from a group of consenting patients who received Ad26.COV2.S and anti–SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G antibodies were assessed.

A total of 2,572 patient-matched pairs were eligible for analysis. COVID-19 cumulative incidence rates did not differ between BNT162b2 and Ad26.COV2.S. There were no differences in peri–COVID-19 hospitalizations or fatalities between individuals who received BNT162b2 versus Ad26.COV2.S and were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the at-risk period. When individuals with a history of COVID-19 were excluded, the results were comparable in subgroup analyses confined to patients who completed the two-dose BNT162b2 regimen and in patients undergoing in-center hemodialysis. Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 were found in 59.4% of the 244 patients who received Ad26.COV2.S. Despite an uneven antibody response to the latter, there was no difference in clinical efficacy between BNT162b2 and Ad26.COV2.S in a large real-world cohort of dialysis patients for the first 6 months post-vaccination.

Reference:jasn.asnjournals.org/content/33/4/688