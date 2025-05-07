ADHD May Delay Recovery After Sport-Related Concussion

TUESDAY, May 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — For high school athletes, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) status, female sex, and younger age are potential risk factors for prolonged recovery from sport-related concussion, according to a study published online March 25 in the Journal of Athletic Training.

Kyoko Shirahata, Ph.D., from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and colleagues examined concussion recovery time based on ADHD status, sex, and age in a cross-sectional study involving 935 concussions among high school students. Return-to-learn and return-to-sport recovery outcomes were estimated.

The researchers found that the mean return-to-learn days were 12.86 ± 10.89 and 1.43 ± 8.39 for the ADHD and non-ADHD groups, respectively. The mean return-to-sport days were 20.82 ± 15.25 and 18.03 ± 11.42 days for the ADHD and non-ADHD groups, respectively. ADHD status and female sex were significant variables for longer recovery for return-to-learn (risk ratios, 1.16 and 1.13, respectively), while age was not. ADHD status, female sex, and younger age were all significant variables for longer recovery for return-to-sport (risk ratios, 1.17, 1.07, and 0.98, respectively).

“Clinicians should be aware of the possible longer recovery for athletes with ADHD, particularly younger female athletes, to provide anticipatory guidance and to address questions regarding the return-to-sport recovery timeline following concussion,” the authors write.

