Adherence and Outcomes of Lipid-Lowering Therapy in ASCVD

Photo Credit: Shidlovski

The following is a summary of “Lipid Management in US Commercial and Medicare Enrollees with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: Treatment Patterns and Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Control,” published in the May 2025 issue of American Journal of Cardiology by Navar et al.

Lipid-lowering therapy (LLT) remains a cornerstone for the secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD); however, adherence to therapy and achievement of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) targets remain suboptimal. This retrospective cohort study analyzed data from two nationally representative administrative claims databases—PharMetrics® Plus and Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) Research Identifiable Files—to evaluate LLT adherence, persistence, and effectiveness in commercial (C) and Medicare (M) enrollees diagnosed with ASCVD between 2014 and 2019. Patients were stratified by exposure to statins, ezetimibe, and proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 monoclonal antibodies (PCSK9i mAbs). Outcomes assessed included medication adherence (defined as a proportion of days covered [PDC] ≥0.8), persistence, discontinuation at 12 months, and achievement of LDL-C levels <70 mg/dL for patients with available LDL-C data.

The study identified 4.6 million patients with ASCVD (C: 945,704; M: 3,659,011), primarily with ischemic or coronary heart disease. Among these, 66.4% of commercial enrollees and 71.4% of Medicare enrollees received at least one form of LLT, predominantly statins (C: 69.8%, M: 71.4%). Use of ezetimibe (C: 2.7%, M: 1.7%) and PCSK9i mAbs (C: 0.2%, M: 0.04%) was markedly lower. By 12 months, discontinuation rates were significant across all LLT types: statins (C: 30.4%, M: 34.1%), ezetimibe (C: 35.5%, M: 46.1%), and PCSK9i mAbs (C: 41.5%, M: 55.8%). Adherence rates were similarly low, with only approximately half of treated patients maintaining adherence at 12 months. Among the subset of patients with LDL-C data available (n=381,160), fewer than 20% achieved the LDL-C target of <70 mg/dL during follow-up.

These findings underscore the persistent challenges of medication discontinuation, low adherence, and inadequate achievement of LDL-C goals in patients with ASCVD. Notably, adherence to LLT, particularly ezetimibe and PCSK9i mAbs, was markedly poor. This study highlights the need for enhanced strategies to support medication persistence and adherence, particularly given the critical role of LDL-C reduction in mitigating cardiovascular risk. Future initiatives should focus on improving patient engagement, addressing barriers to LLT adherence, and optimizing therapeutic approaches to ensure better cardiovascular outcomes in the ASCVD population.

Source: ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(24)00886-5/fulltext