For a study, researchers sought to identify determinants of ostomy adjustment in Italian individuals with an enterostomy or colostomy. Between April 2018 and December 2020, 403 individuals with an ostomy were sampled in three distinct outpatient clinics in northern Italy using a multicenter, cross-sectional approach. Stoma therapists used the Italian version of the Ostomy Adjustment Inventory-23 and patient medical records to collect data in ambulatory settings.

Women, patients who had emergency surgery, those who had a urostomy, and those with a BMI of less than or equal to 25 kg/m^2 had decreased acceptance. Higher BMI, colostomies, shorter time spent living with an ostomy, and emergency ostomy construction were all linked to negative sentiments.

Young age and a high degree of education protect against psychological disorders while also promoting acceptance and social participation. The results of the study can be used to identify patients who are more susceptible and require further care through educational and motivational treatments.

Reference:journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Fulltext/2022/05000/Predictors_of_Adjustment_to_Living_with_an_Ostomy_.12.aspx