Recurrent cases of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following surgery are common and carry significant morbidity and mortality risks. A recent study assessed the effect of administering adjuvant atezolizumab (ATZ) to patients with early-stage NSCLC on recurrence rates and direct healthcare expenses across five European countries: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK (EU5).

Researchers utilized an epidemiological model to evaluate the impact of ATZ treatment on loco-regional (LR) recurrences or distant metastases (DM) in operable NSCLC patients. The analysis focused on patients with PD-L1 expression of ≥50% on tumor cells (PD-L1 high), stage II-IIIA (AJCC 7th edition staging), and without EGFR or ALK alterations. Data from cancer registries, published literature, and market research were employed to assess various factors, including incidence rates, staging distribution, biomarker status, and rates of adjuvant treatment. Disease-free survival (DFS) insights were derived from the IMpower010 clinical trial (NCT02486718) involving patients receiving adjuvant ATZ. The findings revealed a projected reduction in LR recurrences or DM cases over a 10-year period following the launch of ATZ compared to best supportive care (BSC). The model also considered associated costs, such as treatment expenses, management of adverse events, disease monitoring, and follow-up healthcare.

The study estimated that between 2023 and 2033, a total of 20,483 patients in the EU5 with resected PD-L1 high-stage II-IIIA NSCLC would experience a recurrence if treated solely with BSC or adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy. However, incorporating ATZ alongside chemotherapy could prevent 4,665 recurrences over the same 10-year period, resulting in a significant 23% decrease compared to BSC. This reduction in recurrences could have a substantial impact on direct healthcare costs. The findings demonstrated the potential of adjuvant ATZ, when administered following chemotherapy, to reduce the occurrence of loco-regional recurrence or distant metastasis in patients with resected PD-L1 high-stage II-IIIA NSCLC. This reduction in recurrence rates could alleviate the economic and societal burden associated with the disease.