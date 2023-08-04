Adolescent Perspectives on Health Care Clinician Communication in Cystic Fibrosis

The following is a summary of “Patient Attitudes Regarding Health Care Clinician Communication in Adolescents With Cystic Fibrosis,” published in the August 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Woolley, et al.

The quality of communication between healthcare clinicians (HCC) and adolescents with cystic fibrosis (CF) can vary, and the population needs to improve communication. For a study, researchers sought to better understand the attitudes of adolescents and young adults (AYA) with CF towards HCC communication and identify the key components of high-quality communication; this study was conducted.

Participants included AYA with CF aged 12-20 years from a single large pediatric CF care center. They completed a brief survey and participated in virtual individual and group interviews, which were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using a combined deductive and inductive approach. Any discrepancies in coding were resolved by consensus.

Out of the 39 survey respondents, the majority were White (77%) and male (51%), with an average age of 15.51 years (ranging from 12 to 20 years). Many participants (40%) perceived their health status as “neutral,” and more than half (61%) expressed being “very satisfied” with HCC communication. In the 17 interviews (averaging 53.6 minutes, ranging from 31.5 to 74 minutes), participants emphasized their desire to be actively engaged in discussions about their health and involved in the decision-making process with HCC. This involvement was seen as crucial in supporting adolescent autonomy and fostering trust. Certain factors either detracted (such as loss of control and fear of diagnosis) or strengthened (like the transition to adult care and external motivators) adolescent autonomy. Similarly, some factors detracted (such as perceived lack of interdisciplinary communication, statements of noncompliance, and comparison to others) or strengthened (like inherent trust and familiarity over time) the cultivation of trust between the AYA and HCC.

Two essential components of quality communication between AYA with CF and HCC were identified: developing adolescent autonomy and cultivating and maintaining trust. The findings could inform future interventions aimed at improving communication in the population.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/08000/Patient_Attitudes_Regarding_Health_Care_Clinician.7.aspx