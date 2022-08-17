The hereditary condition autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) progresses over time. Results from studies on ADPKD were presented using several outcome metrics. For a study, researchers sought to compile composite outcomes mentioned in ADPKD research.

They carried out a systematic analysis of reports that included ADPKD patients and assessed kidney-related outcomes. For observational studies, we searched published databases and included all studies, regardless of design, with at least 100 individuals. Studies that only looked at pregnancy, transplant, or dialysis outcomes in ADPKD patients were omitted.

The evaluation incorporated information from 175 published papers (49 randomized controlled trials, 2 interventional clinical trials, 30 post hoc analyses, and 94 observational studies). They found 214 distinct outcomes and classified them into the 24 major outcome areas. Furthermore, the research included 13 papers that reported 9 distinct composite outcomes.

The discovery emphasized the disparity between the results reported by researchers and the methods used to quantify them in ADPKD trials. The diversity in reported results emphasizes the need for standardization of outcomes in ADPKD research.

