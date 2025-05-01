Adult Acne Linked to Higher Risk for Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, April 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Adults with acne have a higher likelihood of having eating disorders, according to a letter to the editor published online April 16 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology.

Michael R. Nock, from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues examined the association between acne and eating disorders. The analysis included electronic health record data from 287,011 U.S. adults participating in the All of Us Research Program between May 31, 2017, and July 1, 2022, including 7,394 participants with acne.

The researchers found that after adjusting for demographic factors, acne was significantly associated with having an eating disorder (adjusted odds ratio, 2.43). While the association was substantially attenuated by history of anxiety, depression, and/or body dysmorphic disorder, the overall association remained significant (adjusted odds ratio, 1.65). Among only women, the association remained significant across age groups, reported ancestral and ethnic identities, sexual gender minority identities, and income levels.

“Our findings will help physicians caring for individuals with acne to be attentive to signs of eating disorders to provide holistic and comprehensive care to patients,” coauthor Jeffrey M. Cohen, M.D., also from the Yale School of Medicine, told HealthDay. “We strongly encourage anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of an eating disorder, regardless of whether that person also has acne, to seek professional care.”

One author disclosed ties to Advarra, Novartis, Takeda, and GSK.

