People with learning disabilities are frequently denied or restricted in their right to express their sexuality. They also tend to have differing and unrecognized sexual health needs to those of the general population. Awareness of sexuality and relationship issues helps to decrease these disadvantages and to promote a greater sense of well-being for this group.

The experiences of 8 adults with learning disabilities attending a sexuality and relationship group were explored. Data was gathered through semi-structured interviews and analyzed using qualitative content analysis supported by participant observation and pre-and post-group assessment of knowledge.

Participant experiences were unique and individual, with few shared opinions. All participants demonstrated increases in their total knowledge scores in the post-group assessment and felt that attending the group had changed their views on relationships; they felt that they were more able to talk to others, to trust someone, to feel confident to want longer relationships and to be married with children.

The study concluded that sexuality and relationship groups can offer participants a beneficial and positive experience to explore such issues. The experiences of participants could be enhanced through adopting a person-centered approach.

